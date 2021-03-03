Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,004 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC owned about 0.11% of InMode worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INMD. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of InMode by 50.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of InMode in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of InMode in the fourth quarter worth $184,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of InMode by 80.5% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in InMode during the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INMD. Zacks Investment Research raised InMode from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on InMode from $58.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on InMode from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on InMode from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Shares of NASDAQ INMD opened at $76.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.05. InMode Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $77.63. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.12 and a beta of 1.95.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.39. InMode had a return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 32.57%. The firm had revenue of $75.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that InMode Ltd. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

InMode Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

