Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 8,957 Shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 284,555 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 8,957 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FAX. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 13,058 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 21.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FAX opened at $4.42 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.32. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $4.61.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.47%.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Profile

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

