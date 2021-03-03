Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 4,508 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XHB opened at $63.43 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a one year low of $23.95 and a one year high of $65.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.33.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

