Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 2,860 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,249 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of HP by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,870,190 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $206,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851,139 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of HP by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,930,267 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $150,596,000 after acquiring an additional 103,167 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HP by 192.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,957,188 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $146,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921,978 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its position in shares of HP by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 5,493,898 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $104,328,000 after acquiring an additional 246,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of HP by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 5,415,452 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $133,165,000 after buying an additional 647,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HPQ opened at $30.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.02. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $30.44.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.1938 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. HP’s payout ratio is 34.21%.

In other news, insider Christoph Schell sold 48,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $1,129,165.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 207,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,807,622.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 256,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $6,165,939.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 602,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,490,476.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 347,382 shares of company stock valued at $8,319,296 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on HP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.92.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

