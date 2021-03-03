Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ADVM opened at $12.12 on Wednesday. Adverum Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.72.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

In other news, Director Patrick Machado bought 10,000 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.52 per share, for a total transaction of $115,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 78,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,656.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Leone D. Patterson sold 12,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $176,715.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

Further Reading: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.