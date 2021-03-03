Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ADVM opened at $12.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.39. Adverum Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $7.36 and a twelve month high of $26.98.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.07). Equities analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Laurent Fischer bought 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.53 per share, with a total value of $99,158.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 16,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,846.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Leone D. Patterson sold 12,533 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $176,715.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 397,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.