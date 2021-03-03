Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) PT Raised to C$3.00 at CIBC

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its price objective raised by research analysts at CIBC from C$2.25 to C$3.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AAV. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.25 target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$3.00 target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$2.75 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.44.

Shares of TSE AAV opened at C$2.55 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.06. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of C$0.98 and a 52-week high of C$2.84. The firm has a market cap of C$479.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.76.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

