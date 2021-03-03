Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) PT Lowered to $4.00

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $4.25 to $4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 98.02% from the stock’s previous close.

AAVVF has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Advantage Oil & Gas from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Tudor Pickering raised Advantage Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TD Securities upped their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC dropped their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.47.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AAVVF opened at $2.02 on Monday. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $2.22. The stock has a market cap of $379.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

