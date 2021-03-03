AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) by 679.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,213,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,058,124 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $24,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 2.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 23.5% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 13.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 6.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

ASIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of AdvanSix from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. CL King raised shares of AdvanSix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdvanSix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

ASIX stock opened at $28.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.48 million, a P/E ratio of 45.71 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. AdvanSix Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $30.43.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $340.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.00 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 4.17%. On average, analysts expect that AdvanSix Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

