Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 300.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,904 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 41,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 8,520 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 5,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 104,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,739,000 after acquiring an additional 7,327 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WMS opened at $109.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 90.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.13 and a 52-week high of $113.85.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.15. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $486.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -11.21%.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 41,127 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,084,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 5,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $487,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,074 shares in the company, valued at $983,020.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,772,127 shares of company stock worth $134,430,895 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Advanced Drainage Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.40.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

