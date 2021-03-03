Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Position Decreased by Tarsadia Capital LLC

Tarsadia Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 63.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,691 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 25,509 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 1.5% of Tarsadia Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Tarsadia Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in Adobe by 216.7% in the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in Adobe by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.61, for a total value of $450,878.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 178 shares in the company, valued at $84,658.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $38,175,967.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,063 shares of company stock valued at $53,715,598. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $533.96.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $13.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $453.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,660,738. The business’s 50-day moving average is $475.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $481.77. The company has a market capitalization of $217.32 billion, a PE ratio of 41.96, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.13 and a 52-week high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

