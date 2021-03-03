Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Admiral Group (LON:ADM)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 24.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of LON:ADM traded down GBX 38 ($0.50) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 3,162 ($41.31). The company had a trading volume of 276,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,476. Admiral Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,858.50 ($24.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,238 ($42.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.92, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of £9.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,985.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,841.96.

About Admiral Group

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance, van insurance, household insurance, travel insurance, and other products.

