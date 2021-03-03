Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Admiral Group (LON:ADM)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 24.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of LON:ADM traded down GBX 38 ($0.50) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 3,162 ($41.31). The company had a trading volume of 276,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,476. Admiral Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,858.50 ($24.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,238 ($42.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.92, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of £9.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,985.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,841.96.

Get Admiral Group alerts:

About Admiral Group

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance, van insurance, household insurance, travel insurance, and other products.

Featured Article: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.