Adam Terwin Sells 5,000 Shares of Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Stock

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Senior Officer Adam Terwin sold 5,000 shares of Exchange Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.60, for a total transaction of C$208,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$513,260.80.

Adam Terwin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, Adam Terwin sold 4,900 shares of Exchange Income stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.05, for a total transaction of C$201,145.00.

Shares of EIF opened at C$40.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.09. Exchange Income Co. has a 1-year low of C$12.57 and a 1-year high of C$42.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$38.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$35.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.60.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 292.31%.

EIF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$37.50 to C$39.50 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 price target on shares of Exchange Income in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Exchange Income to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$44.20.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

