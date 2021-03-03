Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.57) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:ACOR opened at $6.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.75. Acorda Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $9.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Get Acorda Therapeutics alerts:

ACOR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Acorda Therapeutics from $5.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.