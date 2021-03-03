ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acm Research, Inc. develops, manufactures and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment, which semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects. Acm Research, Inc. is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ACMR. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised ACM Research from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

ACM Research stock traded down $2.18 on Wednesday, reaching $92.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,344. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.27 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.35. ACM Research has a twelve month low of $15.95 and a twelve month high of $144.81.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. ACM Research had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.46%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ACM Research will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ACM Research news, insider Fuping Chen sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,600,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David H. Wang sold 98,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.83, for a total value of $7,901,812.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 250,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,983,285.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,904 shares of company stock valued at $17,089,670 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACMR. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 2.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.23% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and single-wafer tools for back-end assembly and packaging equipment, as well as electro-chemical plating equipment for advanced metal plating.

