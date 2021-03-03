Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.27 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) will post earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Achieve Life Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.21) and the lowest is ($1.32). Achieve Life Sciences reported earnings per share of ($6.00) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 78.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Achieve Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($5.94) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.38) to ($5.64). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($5.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.75) to ($3.68). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Achieve Life Sciences.

Get Achieve Life Sciences alerts:

Shares of Achieve Life Sciences stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.25. 136,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,130. Achieve Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $18.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHV. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Achieve Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 72,259.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 15,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the third quarter worth $112,000. 12.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Achieve Life Sciences Company Profile

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation aids in the United States and internationally. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Achieve Life Sciences (ACHV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Achieve Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achieve Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.