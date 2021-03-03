Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Accel Entertainment Inc. is a distributed gaming operator primarily in the United States. The company’s business consists of the installation, maintenance and operation of VGTs, redemption devices which disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality, other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops and grocery stores. Accel Entertainment Inc., formerly known as TPG Pace Holdings Corp., is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Accel Entertainment from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Accel Entertainment in a report on Sunday, November 8th.

Shares of NYSE ACEL opened at $11.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -32.76 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.48 and a 200 day moving average of $10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99. Accel Entertainment has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $15.11.

In other news, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total transaction of $866,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,261,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,037,118.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek Harmer sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total transaction of $125,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,686,595.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,450 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 163.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,692 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Accel Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accel Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Accel Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Accel Entertainment by 374.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 9,670 shares during the last quarter. 47.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals (VGTs); redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

