Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) PT Raised to $65.00 at Raymond James

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $48.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 16.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens increased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $55.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.31. Acadia Healthcare has a 52-week low of $11.09 and a 52-week high of $57.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 3.19%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 76,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 31,813 shares during the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

