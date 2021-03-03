Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Short Interest Update

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 49,900 shares, a decrease of 84.4% from the January 28th total of 320,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 492,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,795 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 7.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 9.1% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 31,667 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 15.8% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,304 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the period.

Get Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund alerts:

Shares of AWP opened at $5.53 on Wednesday. Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.97 and a fifty-two week high of $6.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th.

About Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund

Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

Further Reading: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.