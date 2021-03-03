Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust plc (LON:ADIG) Increases Dividend to GBX 1.38 Per Share

Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust plc (LON:ADIG) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust’s previous dividend of $1.36. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust stock opened at GBX 96 ($1.25) on Wednesday. Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust has a one year low of GBX 66.20 ($0.86) and a one year high of GBX 109.30 ($1.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.42, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 97.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 94.58. The company has a market cap of £298.79 million and a P/E ratio of -68.57.
About Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust
