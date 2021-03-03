Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust plc (LON:ADIG) Increases Dividend to GBX 1.38 Per Share

Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust plc (LON:ADIG) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust’s previous dividend of $1.36. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust stock opened at GBX 96 ($1.25) on Wednesday. Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust has a one year low of GBX 66.20 ($0.86) and a one year high of GBX 109.30 ($1.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.42, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 97.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 94.58. The company has a market cap of £298.79 million and a P/E ratio of -68.57.

Get Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust alerts:

About Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust

Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust Plc, formerly BlackRock Income Strategies Trust Plc, is an investment trust. Its principal activity is portfolio investment. Its investment objective is, over the medium term (5 to 7 years), to aim to preserve capital in real terms and grow the dividend in line with inflation.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.