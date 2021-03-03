Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The apparel retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ANF stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,933. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $28.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.98.

ANF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.54.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 152,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $3,812,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

