AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) SVP Elaine K. Sorg Sells 8,440 Shares

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $916,668.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,661.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $107.85. 5,248,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,512,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.51. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $113.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.17%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.41.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 34,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 225,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,206,000 after acquiring an additional 29,528 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after acquiring an additional 9,185 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its position in AbbVie by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 44,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

