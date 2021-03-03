AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Sets New 52-Week High at $26.94

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.94 and last traded at $26.70, with a volume of 62617 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.42.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 1.44.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 4.89%. On average, research analysts predict that AB Volvo will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $1.473 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is a positive change from AB Volvo (publ)’s previous annual dividend of $0.86. This represents a dividend yield of 5.79%. AB Volvo (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.86%.

About AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY)

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

