AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Receives $33.00 Average PT from Analysts

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

AIR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on AAR from $27.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Truist lifted their price target on AAR from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on AAR from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of AAR stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.97. 5,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,665. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -68.70 and a beta of 1.84. AAR has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $43.03.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $403.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.42 million. AAR had a positive return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company’s revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AAR will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other AAR news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,700 shares of AAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $102,681.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,964 shares in the company, valued at $797,260.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 29,793 shares of AAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total value of $1,159,245.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 246,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,587,034.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,591 shares of company stock valued at $2,271,918 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in AAR by 18.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of AAR by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

