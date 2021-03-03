AAON, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share (NASDAQ:AAON)

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for AAON in a research report issued on Friday, February 26th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for AAON’s FY2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Get AAON alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AAON. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of AAON in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AAON from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAON opened at $74.92 on Monday. AAON has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $81.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 51.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.24.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). AAON had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $116.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AAON in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AAON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in AAON during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in AAON during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in AAON during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.