995 Shares in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Bought by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $39,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 78.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 312.9% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 50,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 38,092 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 6.2% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 46,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $203,000. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HR stock opened at $29.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.23 and a 200-day moving average of $29.75. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $37.97.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.53). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $125.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.63%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.82.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

