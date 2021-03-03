$94.65 Million in Sales Expected for Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) will report $94.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Magic Software Enterprises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $94.00 million to $95.30 million. Magic Software Enterprises posted sales of $90.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will report full-year sales of $361.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $360.60 million to $361.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $389.90 million, with estimates ranging from $380.00 million to $399.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Magic Software Enterprises.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MGIC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Magic Software Enterprises in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of MGIC stock opened at $15.86 on Wednesday. Magic Software Enterprises has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $18.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.32 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 17,293 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,288 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 265.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 25.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

