9,240 Shares in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Acquired by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,295,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Textron by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 343,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Textron by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 142,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,906,000 after purchasing an additional 16,301 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $469,000. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.91.

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $51.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $53.91.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. Textron had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.14%.

Textron Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

