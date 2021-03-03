908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 92,200 shares, a drop of 70.0% from the January 28th total of 307,100 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 381,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

In other 908 Devices news, VP Michael S. Turner bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Venture Fund Vii L.P. Arch bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 355,000 shares of company stock worth $7,100,000.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Next Century Growth Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 908 Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of 908 Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of 908 Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of 908 Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $416,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of 908 Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $431,000.

908 Devices stock traded down $4.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.55. The stock had a trading volume of 7,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,435. 908 Devices has a 52 week low of $43.25 and a 52 week high of $79.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.48.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of 908 Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of 908 Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of 908 Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of 908 Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

About 908 Devices

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company develops its products using mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) technology, an analytical technique for molecular analysis. It offers handheld and desktop Mass Spec devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

