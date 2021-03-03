853 Shares in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) Bought by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 853 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in CoreLogic by 79.2% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 8,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in CoreLogic by 137.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 34,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 20,142 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in CoreLogic by 70.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 211,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,291,000 after acquiring an additional 87,201 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in CoreLogic in the fourth quarter worth $410,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in CoreLogic in the fourth quarter worth $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Get CoreLogic alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut CoreLogic from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist cut CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.20.

CoreLogic stock opened at $83.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.46. CoreLogic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.69 and a 52 week high of $90.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $467.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.07 million. CoreLogic had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CoreLogic, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. CoreLogic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

About CoreLogic

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.