85,280 Shares in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Bought by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 85,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABB. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABB in the third quarter worth $31,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of ABB in the third quarter worth $32,000. Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABB in the third quarter worth $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABB in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ABB during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABB traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $29.69. 48,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,116,551. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05. ABB Ltd has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $30.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.34.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 21.33%. ABB’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ABB in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. DZ Bank upgraded ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

