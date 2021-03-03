$811.69 Million in Sales Expected for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) to announce sales of $811.69 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $985.80 million and the lowest is $637.58 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment posted sales of $811.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will report full-year sales of $3.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.36 billion to $4.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.16 billion to $5.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Melco Resorts & Entertainment.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.82 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 37.56% and a negative return on equity of 45.84%.

MLCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, CLSA upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLCO opened at $22.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of -10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 135.39 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.81. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $22.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,263,000 after buying an additional 10,046 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 57.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $451,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.69% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

