7,914 Shares in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 7,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AIRC. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter worth $645,051,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter worth $300,159,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter worth $99,240,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter worth $97,300,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter worth $56,703,000.

Shares of AIRC opened at $41.91 on Wednesday. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.99 and a 1 year high of $43.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.50). On average, analysts anticipate that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist downgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, December 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apartment Income REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

