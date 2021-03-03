7,901 Shares in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Separately, LGT Capital Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Sotera Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,939,000.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.50 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.28.

Shares of Sotera Health stock opened at $26.56 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.73. Sotera Health has a fifty-two week low of $24.05 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the United States and internationally. Its sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; and lab services comprise analytical chemistry, medical device, and pharmaceutical lab testing, as well as microbiology testing.

Recommended Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.