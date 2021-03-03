$77.42 Million in Sales Expected for Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) to report sales of $77.42 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Denny’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $75.20 million and the highest is $78.50 million. Denny’s reported sales of $96.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denny’s will report full year sales of $373.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $362.51 million to $395.19 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $429.42 million, with estimates ranging from $413.30 million to $450.73 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Denny’s.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Denny’s had a net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DENN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Sidoti lowered shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Denny’s in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Truist lowered shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Denny’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Denny’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.11.

Shares of Denny’s stock opened at $17.61 on Wednesday. Denny’s has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $18.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.50 and a 200-day moving average of $12.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DENN. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Denny’s by 1,715.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Denny’s by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,353 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Denny’s in the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Denny’s by 600.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,431 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 12,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of March 25, 2020, it had 1,695 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

