671 Shares in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Acquired by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 624.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.77.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $18,791,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 3,636 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.08 per share, for a total transaction of $196,634.88. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,754,675 shares of company stock valued at $100,308,904. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCHW opened at $63.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $115.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.29 and a 200-day moving average of $46.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $65.43.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

