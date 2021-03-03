65,000 Shares in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Purchased by RE Advisers Corp

RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,227,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 12,361 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,825,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $698,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CADE opened at $21.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.91. Cadence Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $4.63 and a fifty-two week high of $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $197.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.78 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 34.88%.

In related news, EVP J. Randall Schultz sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $132,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,564.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $1,449,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 177,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,432,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

CADE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.14.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

