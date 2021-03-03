64,511 Shares in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Purchased by Mariner Investment Group LLC

Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 64,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,000. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II makes up 2.5% of Mariner Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPF. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 148.9% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 92,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 55,311 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 7,903 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 80,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II alerts:

NYSE HPF traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.92. 399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,786. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.36. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $21.44.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.123 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th.

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.