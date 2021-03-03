$533.21 Million in Sales Expected for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) will report $533.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Twilio’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $538.90 million and the lowest is $529.06 million. Twilio posted sales of $364.87 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twilio will report full-year sales of $2.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.51 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $3.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Twilio.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $548.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.64 million.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Twilio from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Twilio from $390.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $443.50.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $394.62 on Wednesday. Twilio has a 12-month low of $68.06 and a 12-month high of $457.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.95 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $396.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.78. The company has a quick ratio of 10.94, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.75, for a total transaction of $524,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 1,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.88, for a total value of $723,775.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 218,547 shares of company stock worth $85,919,781 in the last quarter. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Twilio by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Twilio by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Twilio by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Twilio by 1,208.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Twilio (TWLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.