4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) Short Interest Down 72.7% in February

4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 75,500 shares, a decline of 72.7% from the January 28th total of 276,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,156,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of 4Front Ventures stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $1.67. The stock had a trading volume of 359,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,884. 4Front Ventures has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $1.98.

4Front Ventures Company Profile

4Front Ventures Corp. owns and manages licensed cannabis facilities in state-licensed markets in the United States. It operates through Retail, Production, Pure Ratios, and Real Estate segments. The company produces and sells cannabis and CBD. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 11 dispensaries in Massachusetts, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Arkansas, and Arizona.

