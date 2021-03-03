42,776 Shares in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Acquired by Pacific Asset Management LLC

Pacific Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 42,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,386,000. Crown comprises approximately 2.9% of Pacific Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown by 87.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown alerts:

Shares of CCK stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $98.28. 7,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,262. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.47 and its 200-day moving average is $89.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.97 and a 52 week high of $101.95.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th.

CCK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Crown from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Crown from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crown has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.77.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.