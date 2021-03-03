$41.56 Million in Sales Expected for Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) will post sales of $41.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $41.49 million and the highest is $41.70 million. Tactile Systems Technology reported sales of $43.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full-year sales of $219.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $218.64 million to $220.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $267.43 million, with estimates ranging from $262.32 million to $274.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tactile Systems Technology.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.39. Tactile Systems Technology had a positive return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 4.57%.

TCMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on Tactile Systems Technology from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.75.

Shares of TCMD opened at $49.92 on Wednesday. Tactile Systems Technology has a 1 year low of $29.47 and a 1 year high of $64.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.08. The stock has a market cap of $973.84 million, a PE ratio of -110.93, a PEG ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCMD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 163.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 8,892 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP increased its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; EntrÃ© System, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and ACTitouch system, a medical device for the treatment of venous leg ulcers chronic venous insufficiency patients.

