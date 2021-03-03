4,067 Shares in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Bought by Papp L Roy & Associates

Papp L Roy & Associates bought a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Unilever by 91.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Unilever by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 266.7% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Get Unilever alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

UL traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $53.16. 55,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,374,860. The stock has a market cap of $62.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $44.06 and a twelve month high of $63.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.5139 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Unilever’s payout ratio is 71.33%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Further Reading: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.