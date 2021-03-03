4,067 Shares in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Bought by Papp L Roy & Associates

Papp L Roy & Associates bought a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Unilever by 91.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Unilever by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 266.7% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.5139 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Unilever’s payout ratio is 71.33%.
Unilever Profile
Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.
