$4.50 Billion in Sales Expected for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) to post $4.50 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Avnet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.50 billion and the lowest is $4.49 billion. Avnet posted sales of $4.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avnet will report full year sales of $18.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.39 billion to $18.56 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $19.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.71 billion to $19.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Avnet.

Get Avnet alerts:

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Avnet had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVT. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Avnet from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Avnet from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Avnet from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Avnet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.43.

NASDAQ AVT traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 579,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,182. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.73. Avnet has a 52 week low of $17.85 and a 52 week high of $42.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -42.63, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

In related news, Director Oleg Khaykin acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.28 per share, for a total transaction of $290,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,520. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Schumann sold 4,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $173,373.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Avnet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,151,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Avnet by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 390,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,699,000 after buying an additional 22,823 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Avnet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,850,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Avnet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,737,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,238,000 after buying an additional 17,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Avnet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Read More: Equity Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avnet (AVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.