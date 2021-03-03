3,954 Shares in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXLS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ExlService by 101.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of ExlService in the third quarter valued at $580,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 198.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 5,741 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 6.5% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 10,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 34.8% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EXLS shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ExlService from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. ExlService presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.25.

NASDAQ EXLS opened at $85.42 on Wednesday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.61 and a 52-week high of $89.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.23. ExlService had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 972 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $77,108.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at $264,406.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 31,107 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $2,662,448.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,230,431.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,330 shares of company stock valued at $4,448,332 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

