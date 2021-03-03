352 Shares in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Bought by Firestone Capital Management

Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 512.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis stock traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.03. The stock had a trading volume of 19,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,802,475. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.82 and a 52-week high of $112.37. The firm has a market cap of $71.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.98 and a 200 day moving average of $101.29.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 70.09%.

PLD has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.77.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Recommended Story: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.