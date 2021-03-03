3,494 Shares in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Purchased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys during the third quarter worth about $69,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys during the third quarter worth about $305,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ENS opened at $91.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.83, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $35.21 and a 52 week high of $96.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.79.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $751.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.34 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that EnerSys will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is currently 14.96%.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their price target on EnerSys from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. EnerSys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. The company offers energy systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions; motive power batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles; and specialty batteries, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications.

