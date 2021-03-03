$33.78 Million in Sales Expected for Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) will report sales of $33.78 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $33.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $33.91 million. Gladstone Commercial posted sales of $33.62 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will report full year sales of $140.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $139.07 million to $141.06 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $155.28 million, with estimates ranging from $150.87 million to $159.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Gladstone Commercial.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.20. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 3.10%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 2.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 19.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 5.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 3.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOD traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.01. The stock had a trading volume of 210,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,672. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.00. Gladstone Commercial has a 1-year low of $7.59 and a 1-year high of $20.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $679.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 5.98.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.1252 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.90%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.94%.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Commercial (GOOD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.