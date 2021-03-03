3,003 Shares in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Acquired by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $722,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in DTE Energy by 72.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. 73.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.29.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total transaction of $124,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,498.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director David A. Thomas acquired 395 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $126.56 per share, for a total transaction of $49,991.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,068 shares in the company, valued at $261,726.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $117.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $135.60.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.89%.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

