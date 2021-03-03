2,061 Shares in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 10,614 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Proto Labs by 16.1% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Proto Labs by 18.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 55,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,122,000 after acquiring an additional 8,568 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 0.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,982,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Proto Labs in the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000.

PRLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Proto Labs from $105.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet cut Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Proto Labs from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.25.

NYSE PRLB opened at $145.77 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $189.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.70. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $286.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.41 and a beta of 1.96.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $105.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.45 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rainer Gawlick sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,201,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

